Jack Nicholson wanted to work with Stanley Kubrick after The Shining

Jack Nicholson is undoubtedly one of the best actors of all time, and Stanley Kubrick is the greatest filmmaker to ever live, so it makes sense that their collaboration on the horror movie The Shining back in the ‘80s was absolutely perfect. Nicholson had a deep respect for Kubrick, and admitted that he really wanted to link up with the director again at some point, but never got the chance to do so before he passed away in 1999.

The Shining is one of the best movies of all time, combining the magic of Stephen King’s epic novel with Stanley Kubrick’s own take on a ghost movie. And, in his role as Jack Torrance, Jack Nicholson gives the best performance of all time in The Shining. It was a match made in heaven.

Kubrick enjoyed an incredible filmmaking career, which culminated in the erotic thriller movie Eyes Wide Shut. Sadly, Kubrick died shortly after concluding filming on that project, and Nicholson regrets that they never got to collaborate again after The Shining.

Nicholson was interviewed as part of the documentary Stanley Kubrick: A Life in Pictures, which was made in 2001 as a celebration of the legendary filmmaker’s life and career. The actor was full of praise for Kubrick, and also shared his regret that the pair didn’t join forces for a second time.

“I always thought I’d work with Stanley again. We kept in touch over the years, and we talked about other projects,” Nicholson explained. “It’s a sad thing that I won’t have that great opportunity,” he concluded emotionally.

“Everybody pretty much acknowledges he’s the man. And I still feel that under rates him,” Nicholson said. We’re with you on that one, Jack. There has never been a filmmaker like Stanley Kubrick before and there may never be again.