Jack Black announces reunion for one of his best movies

Jack Black is having a big week. If you’ve read our The Mandalorian season 3 episode 6 recap you’ll know he makes a surprising appearance in the Star Wars series.

And, of course, Bowser has officially hit cinema screens, which you can read about in our Super Mario movie review. Black voices the video game character.

But that’s enough about the now, what about the past? Well, he hasn’t forgotten how much we love one of his best movies, and its cast is set to reunite.

One of the 2000s‘ best comedy movies, School of Rock, is about to celebrate a major milestone — the 20th anniversary of the story about a guitar-shredding music teacher inspiring students. Black told ET, “All those kids — dig this — they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they’re all, like, 30.”

“We’re gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary. We like to jam. I’m looking forward to seeing all of the grownups from School of Rock.” The Super Mario cast member also promised he’ll “100 percent” post pictures from the reunion.

That's certainly something to look forward to!