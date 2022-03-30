IT prequel TV series in development for HBO Max

It is a good day for horror fans, as the streaming service, HBO Max is reportedly developing a new Stephen King TV series. According to Variety, a prequel TV series to the 2017 smash-hit horror movie IT is in the works, currently titled Welcome to Derry.

In 2017, Warner Bros adapted King’s 1986 novel IT for the big screen and delighted fans and critics alike with what many deem one of the best Stephen King adaptations yet. Grossing an impressive $701 million worldwide and spawning a successful sequel film in 2019, IT Chapter Two, it makes sense that HBO Max would be keen to continue the profitable and beloved cinematic IP.

Variety’s sources have said that the upcoming TV series will take place in the ’60s – years before the first film’s events, where we saw the evil clown Pennywise harassing and subsequentially being foiled by a group of brave children. Welcome to Derry will also reportedly delve into Pennywise’s backstory, expanding on the lore established in King’s book into a new original story.

Andy Muschietti, the director of the two IT movies, is also said to be on board the project serving as the series’ executive producer, alongside Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs. If the TV series does go forward, it will have a lot to live up to, as this isn’t the first IT-related project to hit our small screens.

In 1990 a two-part miniseries of IT, helmed by Tommy Lee Wallace and starring Tim Curry, was aired on ABC. The show was nominated for two Emmy Awards, and although it divided critics Curry’s performance of Pennywise is still one of the scariest clown portrayals you can witness.

No release date or official confirmation has been given for the IT prequel series just yet. We will keep you posted as soon as we know more. In the meantime, here is our list of the best monster movies of all time.