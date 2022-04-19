Steven Yeun has begun recording Invincible season 2

Production is well underway for Invincible season 2, as Steven Yeun is back in the recording booth for the animated series. A short promo shared on the official Twitter account shows Yeun getting down to business on the TV series.

In the clip, Yeun announces that he “can’t wait to make more…” before we cut to the Invincible logo. This is just like how the title card appears in the show, replacing the first mention of the word. Afterward, Yeun jokes about when they should make the cut, drinking a beverage as he gets ready for more dialogue. “With how many lines he has, his vocal cords really will need to be,” the caption reads.

Yeun voices the titular hero, Mark ‘Invincible’ Grayson, in the show, so it’s safe to say he has plenty of scripts to get through. Based on the comics of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Ryan Ottley, and Cory Walker, Invincible follows Mark, who’s the son of Superman analogue Omega Man, as he learns about his powers and grapples with being a hero. In a dark twist on the DCEU and MCU, though, he must also deal with his dad being a fascist, genocidal sociopath. Christmases can be awkward at the Grayson house!

Thankfully, there are plenty of other heroes for Mark to turn to for friendship and advice, including Atom Eve, who he develops a romantic interest in. There are more than a few baddies, too, to keep everyone on their toes.

Since the first season premiered in March 2021, Invincible has become a hit for Amazon Prime Video. The adaptation, developed by Simon Racioppa, was so successful for the platform, it was renewed for two more seasons, which should culminate in a decent chunk of the multi-volume comics run.

We'll keep you informed on the Invincible season 2 release date. For now, you can find season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.