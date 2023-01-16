Invincible season 2 news could be coming with comic’s 20th anniversary

The Invincible Twitter account continues to be a teasing little tike, and they’ve now given a clue as to when we might finally get a release date, a trailer, or some news about Invincible season two. January 22, 2023 will mark the twentieth anniversary of when the first issue of the Invincible comic was published. Invincible HQ has tweeted that “the S2 news may or may not be connected to this.”

If you’re not familiar, Invincible is a super-violent superhero animated series on Prime Video. It follows teenager Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), the son of legendary hero Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), who finds he’s inherited his father’s superpowers. The first season ended with a devastating fight between Invincible and Omni-Man which practically levelled Chicago, as Mark’s father beat him to a bloody pulp before leaving the planet.

The first season ended in April 2021, meaning it’s been almost two years between seasons. The poor person running the Invincible Twitter account is constantly inundated by fans asking for updates.

Season one did tease where things were going for Mark, who is going to have a hell of a lot on his plate in the second season. There’s the Sequids’ invasion of Mars, the inter-dimensional Flaxans preparing for war, Titan (Mahershala Ali) becomes a fully-fledged crime lord, while Battle-Beast (Michael Dorn) slaughters aliens in space.

That’s without mentioning the fact that mad scientist D.A. Sinclair (Ezra Miller) now works for Cecil Stedman (Walton Goggins) at the Global Defense Agency. And let’s not forget that Omni-Man is still out there somewhere, and Invincible is going to have to face his father again at some point.

