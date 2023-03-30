Interview with the Vampire season 2 release date speculation and more

What is the Interview with the Vampire season 2 release date? Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles are being adapted for the small screen, and her work is being done justice by this new interpretation.

The horror series follows the life and times of the vampire Louis, who recounts his experiences to a journalist, Daniel Molloy. Louis was transformed by the vampire Lestat in the early 1900s, and they began a long, turbulent partnership.

Their relationship is covered in all its glory on the thriller series, including Claudia, a child Lestat converts to save her life. While the 1994 vampire movie will always have its charms, this version from Rolin James is going deeper on Rice’s great books, making it a treat for fans. So, when is the Interview with the Vampire season 2 release date? Please, enter our crypt for the answers.

Interview with the Vampire season 2 release date speculation

As of March 2023, we don’t know the Interview with the Vampire season 2 release date. Another season was ordered before the drama series had even premiered, showing clear confidence in Robin Jones’s adaptation.

Filming is scheduled to begin April 2023, finishing sometime around August. Interview with the Vampire premiered October 2022, but the turn-around makes that seem unlikely for the second season. We’ll keep you informed as production goes on!

Interview with the Vampire season 2 cast speculation

The Interview with the Vampire season 2 cast will bring back Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lacand and Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt. Eric Bogosian is expected to return as Daniel Molloy, the interviewer talking to Louis.

One new addition announced so far is Ben Daniels, who’ll be portraying Santiago. He’s part of the Theatre des Vampires in Paris, and suspicious of Louis and Lestat, suggesting he’ll be one of the antagonists for season 2.

The Interview with the Vampire season 2 cast:

Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac

Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt

Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy

Assad Zaman as Rashid/Armand

Bailey Bass as Claudia

Ben Daniels as Santiago

What will happen in the Interview with the Vampire season 2 plot?

Louis and Lestat are moving to Paris for the Interview with the Vampire season 2 plot. Louis and Claudia move to Europe after attempting to kill Lestat, trying to find more vampires.

As you might guess, they aren’t able to get away from Lestat for long. Integration into the Paris bloodsucker scene isn’t altogether smooth either, but we won’t spoil any more.

The first season ended around halfway through Anne Rice’s novel, leaving plenty more to cover. Daniel is still recording Louis’s account of events, as well, so expect more flitting back-and-forth.

That’s everything we have on Interview with the Vampire season 2 for now. Have a look at our guides to Rings of Power season 2 and House of the Dragon season 2 if this has you in a fantastical mood, and our list of the best horror movies will give you plenty to scream at as well.