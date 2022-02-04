Insidious 5 to film this Spring, says Patrick Wilson

Patrick Wilson is used to battling the supernatural at this point. The Conjuring star has battled ghosts, demons, and even a killer doll, but now he’s returning to the horror movie series that made his name, Insidious. Wilson recently said the film, which he’ll also be directing, will start filming this Spring.

“We’re scouting locations now, and we start shooting in the spring,” Wilson told ScreenRant. Despite this being his first directing job, Wilson is feeling confident about the project.

“It’s something that I’m super passionate about, and there hasn’t been a day since they pitched me the idea that I haven’t been all in,” he explained. “It’s been a lot of work by Scott Teems, the writer, and me. And Leigh Whannell has helped out obviously a ton, and of course, Blumhouse is a great partner. I’ve done a bunch of stuff with them, so I couldn’t be happier to have my first experience with a very helpful and comfortable group of people that, for some reason, trust me. So, we’ll see.”

Insidious 5 will see Wilson’s character Josh Lambert, who’s only made cameos since the second movie, once again come to the fore. Beyond that, though, we don’t know much about the thriller movie other than Ty Simpkins will reprise the role of Dalton Josh’s son.

Apparently, Josh will be off to college in the film and where we imagine he’ll encounter a sinister (Editor: Wasn’t that the other Blumhouse franchise?) spook or two.

Lin Shaye reportedly won’t appear in the film. Shaye played the medium Elise Rainier in every instalment of the popular ghost movie series, serving as a guide to the supernatural world, so it’s going to be fascinating seeing how they work around her absence.

