Inside No. 9 US remake in the works

An Inside No. 9 remake is in the works in America. According to Deadline, the dark TV series is being reimagined for US audiences by the team who adapted the popular BBC show Ghosts for CBS. The American version of Inside No. 9 will air on the Amazon-owned streaming service, Freevee – previously known as IMDb TV.

Inside No. 9 creators Reece Sherasmith and Steve Pemberton will serve as executive producers on the remake along with BBC Studio’s Josh Cole and Angie Stephenson. In a statement, Freevee’s co-heads of content and programming, Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, said: “Amazon Freevee is a trailblazer in the AVOD space [advertising-based video on demand], reimagining, redefining, and levelling up the quality of content offered by a free streaming service.”

“By developing and programming inspired, fan-favourite original series and movies and by securing exclusive, highly sought licensed content,” they continued, “We have built a destination where viewers know they can discover and enjoy something new or indulge in something they already love.”

“We want to do inventive, noisy, interesting television and that show is one of one,” Anderson is reported as saying. “We hope we can make a version that is worthy of the legacy”.

Celebrating the announcement, Pemberton tweeted “Let the fantasy recasting begin”. At least one fan got very ambitious, suggesting action movie star Brad Pitt should appear. We’ll have to wait to see if that happens.

For those who haven’t had the pleasure, Inside No. 9 is a twisted anthology series from the minds of Pemberton and Shearmsith. Each chapter tells a different warped tale with different episodes taking on different genres and casts. The show’s success has attracted actors like Gemma Arterton, Tamsin Greig, Jack Whitehall, Fiona Shaw, Jenna Coleman, and more to appear.

