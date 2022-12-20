Indiana Jones 5 will explain what happened to Shia LaBeouf’s character

Is Shia LaBeouf in Indiana Jones 5? As hype builds for Indiana Jones 5, many fans are wondering how the latest instalment in the adventure movie series will tie up the loose ends from the Indiana Jones movie: Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

The ‘2000s movie reunited Harrison Ford with Karen Allen, who played Indy’s love interest Marion in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark. But the exes’ reunion came with an extra surprise in the form of Mutt, Indy’s motorcycle-riding, adventure-loving son. The character, played by Shia LaBeouf, was an integral part of Crystal Skull, but they will not be returning for Indiana Jones 5, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge instead fulfilling that father-child role (kind of) as Indy’s goddaughter Helena in the upcoming film.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, director James Mangold promised that we will “find out what happened” to Mutt in Indiana Jones 5 — but didn’t elaborate further.

However, he did provide a few teasers about what we can expect when we dive back into the world of Indiana Jones. Explaining the de-aged Indy in the trailer, Mangold explained how the film begins in 1944 with a “blast of classic Indy action, me doing my very best version of Steven [Spielberg], and Harrison doing his best version of being under 40.”

There will then be a time-jump to 1969 which, as Mangold explains, is where most of the action will take place. “I mean, 1969 is the beginning of now, really, in terms of technology and the space race,” he explained.

“So, you have Cold Wars, nuclear power, intrigue, the lack of clear good guys and bad guys. In the same way, you have to be really considerate about how you try and transpose a fairly simplistic kind of black-hat, white-hat sensibility into a period that is more complicated. We try to exploit that by jumping forward into 1969 to a hero who is used to a black and white world, [but finds himself] in a world that has gone gray.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be released in theaters on June 30, 2023.