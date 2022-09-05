How to watch I Used to be Famous: can I stream Ed Skrein’s new movie?

How can you watch I Used to be Famous? Ed Skrein, who you may recognise as Deadpool’s first nemesis from the superhero movie series, will soon be back on our screens. This time, he’s playing a nice guy, though, and we’ve got all the details you need to be able to watch his new film.

I Used to be Famous is a comedy movie of sorts, which blends drama and musical elements for a story of a former popstar (Skrein) with ambitions of making a comeback. When he meets a young autistic drummer called Stevie, the pair share a jam session and form an unexpected friendship through their love of music.

If that sounds like your kind of thing, then you’re going to need to know how to watch I Used to be Famous, aren’t you? So, is the light-hearted drama movie coming to a cinema near you, or is it one for the streaming services? And when exactly does the movie come out? Well, can we have a drumroll please, because we’ve got the answers for you right here.

How to watch I Used to be Famous

I Used to be Famous is a Netflix exclusive, which means you can only watch the film on the streaming platform. That means you’ll need an active subscription to Netflix to see the movie.

I Used to be Famous drops on Netflix on September 16, 2022.

Can I stream I Used to be Famous?

Yes, you can! In fact, the only way to watch I Used to be Famous will be on the small screen via the streaming giants at Netflix. There is no theatrical release planned for the movie.

If you can’t wait until September 16, why not check out our list of the best Netflix movies, or for something to keep you busy for longer, here’s our list of the best Netflix series.