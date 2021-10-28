Lady Gaga shares new House of Gucci trailer

Lady Gaga has shared a new trailer for Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci with the legend; “A new trailer, sweeties.”

The trailer offers up more insight into Al Pacino’s character and further glimpses of Jared Leto (heavily disguised under layers of prosthetics).

A new trailer, sweeties 💋 #HouseOfGucci – only in theaters This Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/4zVhazUo2N — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 28, 2021

Set to Eurythmics’ Sweet Dreams, the trailer is packed full of FASHION (obviously), breath-taking hair and make-up and a cast with more Oscars than you can shake a stick at. Every single one of Gaga’s line deliveries is set to burn into the brain, including “it’s time to take out the trash” and “Don’t. Miss.”

This trailer sees Pacino’s Aldo Gucci being visited by the US treasury department while playing squash and Jared Leto’s Paolo Gucci emphasising the importance of family. But Lady Gaga is the undoubted star of the show, with Adam Driver barely uttering a word in this latest trailer. Gaga is coming for that Oscar!

