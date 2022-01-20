Lady Gaga wanted Salma Hayek relationship in House of Gucci

One thing Lady Gaga is going to do is bring one hundred per cent commitment to a movie press tour and fully sell both the film and the part she played in it. As awards season ramps up, Gaga is in full campaign-mode and she is coming for an Oscar-nomination for drama movie House of Gucci.

In the movie based on a true story, Gaga plays Patrizia, a member of the famous fashion family, who has her husband killed after an acrimonious divorce. In interviews, the popstar has been emphasising the method lengths she went to in order to prepare for the role and during filming. She says that she stayed in character for nine months, including the accent, which has come in for some heavy criticism.

Every soundbite from interviews of Gaga discussing the film has been wilder than the last. Perhaps the strangest was in W magazine; “I was Patrizia. But I knew I had to say goodbye to her: Large swarms of flies kept following me around, and I truly began to believe that she had sent them. I was ready to let her go.”

The latest information to emerge from Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci set is that scenes were filmed that depicted a sexual relationship between Patrizia and her co-conspirator Pina (Salma Hayek) after they have Patrizia’s ex-husband Maurizio (Adam Driver) killed.

As reported in Variety; “There’s a whole side of this film that you did not see, where Pina and I developed a sexual relationship,” Lady Gaga said. “Director’s cut, who knows. This is a testament to [Ridley Scott] as a director because he allowed us to go there, and I remember being on set with Salma and going, ‘So after Maurizio dies, maybe it gets hot?’ And she was like, ‘What are you talking about?'”

“You think she’s kidding,” Hayek said, adding that Pina and Patrizia had a “delicious relationship” in the movie and that moviegoers “didn’t get to see all of the scenes” because several moments were cut.

If you’re getting excited for the Oscars and the rest of awards season, you might be interested in our guide to the best drama movies.