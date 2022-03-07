Hocus Pocus 2 behind-the-scenes video gives first look at Sanderson Cottage

It may only be March, but for many, anticipation is already hotting up for spooky season. Halloween always has a lot to offer – decorative gourds, the annual argument about candy corn, 12-foot high skeletons, goths getting their moment in the sun – but this year is especially exciting, because after thirty years, Hocus Pocus is back!

Coming to Disney Plus, original stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will return as the Sanderson Sisters and they’re being joined by new cast-members including Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham, Arrested Development’s Tony Hale and Veep’s Sam Richardson.

Popular Instagram account Hocus Pocus Guide has been keeping fans eager to know more about the long-awaited sequel up-to-date with any news, images and videos from the set. And their latest video gives our first good look at the Sanderson cottage, which has been transformed into the Olde Salem Magic Shoppe. The sequel was filmed in Rhode Island, and photos and videos of the movie’s sets have surfaced online – showing everything from a spooky Halloween Festival, to an entire colonial village.

The video shows the cottage-turned-shop as just a facade, which will obviously be enhanced by movie magic. The cottage is seen at the beginning of 1993’s Hocus Pocus as it was in colonial times, deep in the woods of Salem. Memorable characteristics were the purple smoke billows from the chimney and a booming waterwheel on the side.

You can watch the video, via Hocus Pocus Guide, below;

