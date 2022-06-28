Hocus Pocus 2 trailer resurrects the Sanderson sisters

It must be a full moon tonight, because the Hocus Pocus 2 trailer has been released. After almost 30 years, a sequel to the classic scary movie is here, and it brings back our favourite witches the Sanderson sisters to terrorise Salem.

We’re introduced to Becca, Cassie, and Izzy, the unfortunate students who manage to awaken the sisters from their slumber. They do so by reading a spell from a sentiment magic at night in a graveyard – located in Salem, the famously cursed town. We’ve all done some silly things, but that’s up there. In any case, the sisters are brought back, and the last shot is then arriving at a fairground.

As there’s no replacing perfection, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are back as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson, respectively. Younger counterparts of all three have been cast, though their roles in the story haven’t been revealed just yet. It’s likely we’re getting a flashback of some sort, back to what made the Sandersons the witches they are.

Doug Jones is also returning in the horror movie, as Billy Butcherson, one of Winifred’s ex-boyfriends who comes back to life as a zombie. He’s always getting dragged into these messes!

Anne Fletcher is directing Hocus Pocus 2, from a script by Jen D’Angelo. The family movie is a Disney Plus exclusive, currently set for September 30, 2022.

The official Hocus Pocus 2 synopsis reads: “It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.”

