Zac Efron hopes High School Musical reboot happens

What time is it? Time to start brainstorming ideas for High School Musical 4 of course! While many of us got a shock when we realised that Troy Bolton has graduated to Dad roles in upcoming horror movie Firestarter, Zac Efron says he would be up for returning to the world of the Wildcats “in any form.”

High School Musical became a Disney Channel phenomenon when the first two movies were released in 2006 and 2007, and propelled Efron to Hollywood stardom. High School Musical 3 even got a theatrical release in 2008. The franchise became known for such epic musical numbers as Bet On it and Scream, as well as Ashley Tisdale’s stunning outfits – both as Sharpay and on the red carpet. Who knew that one person could wear so many layers?

The franchise lives on in the wonderfully-named High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, but fans of course would love to see a return of the OG cast to East High somehow. Although we’re maybe not quite ready for Efron and Hudgens to be the parents of teenagers.

While promoting Firestarter, which marks Efron’s first foray into horror and is based on a Stephen King novel, the star was asked during an interview with E! whether he would be interested in a High School Musical reboot. Efron replied; “Of course! Of course! Seriously, having the opportunity, in any form, to go back and work with that team would be so amazing. My heart’s still there, so that would be incredible. I hope it happens.”

Kenny Ortega is the musical legend behind Newsies, and Michael Jackson’s This is It, as well as choreographing Dirty Dancing. Since directing the High School Musical trilogy, he has stuck mostly with TV movies and shows, such as Descendants and Julie and the Phantoms. So, when Efron mentions the team behind HSM, he’s probably primarily thinking of Ortega.

