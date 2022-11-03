Russo brothers’ live-action Hercules plan leaves fans unhappy

Joe and Anthony Russo, more commonly known as the Russo brothers, are plotting their live-action Disney remake of the classic animated movie Hercules. Their ideas leave a lot to be desired though, and the internet has not been shy in expressing its displeasure.

The siblings will forever be appreciated for their work in the MCU, where they helmed Infinity War and Endgame, as well as providing the MCU character Captain America with his best instalment in The Winter Soldier. Their work away from Marvel movies has been less impressive though, with the Tom Holland movie Cherry and the Ryan Gosling movie The Gray Man receiving luke-warm reviews at best.

In an interview with Variety, the directing duo revealed what their live-action Hercules flick will look like as they produce the upcoming family movie, with Guy Ritchie directing.

Joe Russo said Hercules will be “a little bit more experimental in tone, a little bit more experimental in execution,” and promised it won’t be a rehash of the original ‘90s movie.

That would be perfectly fine. We encourage originality and a fresh take on existing material, but here’s where it appears to go wrong. “Audiences today have been trained by TikTok, right? What is their expectation of what that musical looks like and feels like? That can be a lot of fun and help us push the boundaries a little bit on how you execute a modern musical,” Russo added.

Twitter user Ruby Stevens said: “It’ll be fun to see Meg from Hercules go from this smart, sharp character who acts like a brassy dame from a 1930s screwball to a humorless scold with boiled to flavorlessness girlboss lines.”

Another user said: “Finally, Disney knows what we want – watching Hercules in 30-second intervals with Minecraft parkour underneath.” Let’s hope for the best and prepare for the worst. Until then, here’s our list of the best kids movies.