Hellraiser (2022) trailer has such sights to show you

The first full-length trailer for the latest Hellraiser movie is here and fans of the long-running franchise will be pleased that the Cenobites including Pinhead feature prominently, as well as the Lament Configuration AKA LeMarchand’s Puzzle Box. Hellraiser is coming to Hulu just in time for spooky season – on October 7.

Goran Visnjic plays a sinister character called Mr Voight, who appears to be in charge of the puzzle box and is a beneficiary of its victims. Brandon Flynn plays Joey – its first victim. Odessa A’zion plays his sister Riley, a young woman struggling with addiction. She must confront the sadistic, supernatural forces awakened by the enigmatic puzzle box that caused her brother’s disappearance.

Riley can be heard trying to work out the puzzle box in the trailer. She says; “It has six sides, six configurations. It opens up and it cuts you [causing some kind of blood sacrifice which awakens it]. And then they come to collect.” Jamie Clayton’s new version of Pinhead can be heard saying; “Greater delights await. We wish to see you proceed. Feed it. Their blood, their pain…all for us.” There are a few exciting glimpses of other Cenobites too.

Hellraiser 2022 will reportedly stick close to Clive Barker’s original novella, The Hellbound Heart. David S Goyer, who helped write the story, told Collider that “we went back to the original novella for the source material; we’re really honouring Clive’s work.”

“Clive’s been very involved,” director David Bruckner told Entertainment Weekly. “Clive came on before the shoot, when we were in prep, and was really just a wonderful resource for me. He was really generous with his time, and very welcoming of the idea that this was a new group of artists, and that they were going to run with this and land in different places with it. He was very supportive of that.”

Hellraiser is the latest legacy sequel to be given the same name as the original, as happened with Halloween (2018) and Scream (2022). While we wait for Hellraiser to land in October, check out our guide to the best horror movies.