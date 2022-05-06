Netflix shares adorable Heartstopper blooper reel

Netflix Original series Heartstopper has been a critical success since it’s debut on April 22, and fans are already clamouring for a second season announcement. The teen romance set in a British secondary school already has a loyal following, and Netflix have rewarded fans with a two-minute-long blooper reel, which they’ve released on their Twitter account.

Heartstopper is about Charlie (Joe Locke) meeting Nick (Kit Connor) and falling in love, but it takes Nick a little while to get his head around the new feelings he experiences. Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman plays Nick’s Mum Sarah. Their friends, such as Elle (Yasmin Finney), Tao (William Gao), Isaac (Tobie Donovan), Darcy (Kizzy Edgell), Tara (Corinna Brown), and Imogen (Rhea Norwood) help Charlie and Nick along the way – and they all appear in the adorable blooper reel.

The reel of outtakes reveals that even the clapperboards had cute and colourful doodles on them, in true Heartstopper style. It also turns out that the cast are hilariously clumsy – we see the friends struggling with elaborate milkshakes, Joe Locke struggling with a sports vest, Kizzy Edgell hitting her head on a guitar, and Cormac Hyde-Corrin getting blinded by water.

The highlight of the reel, unsurprisingly comes from Colman, who during *the* emotional scene with Kit Connor, has to stop and say; “I can’t remember my words, I just got all overwhelmed with your little face.” Later on in a bumpy driving scene, she says; “Oop – ran someone over. Hopefully it was the bully.”

Written by Alice Oseman, and directed by Euros Lyn, Heartstopper has been a beloved addition to Netflix, but unfortunately hasn’t made it to the Top 10. Hopefully, Netflix will feel enough love from fans to renew the show for a second season.

You can watch the hilarious Heartstopper blooper reel below;

You asked, we heard you. 🍂 Here’s two minutes of adorable Heartstopper bloopers! pic.twitter.com/U2UVHeDnVE — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) May 5, 2022

Check out our guides to the best teen movies and the best rom-coms.