Will there be a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie? The Harry Potter movies ended more than a decade ago, leaving fans bereft. Across the world, people were left wondering what the future held for the Wizarding world and their favourite Harry Potter characters. But there was hope the fantasy movie would continue, as books had a sequel stage show.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was released in 2016, and it continued the enchanting tale. Focusing on Harry and his youngest son Albus, the stage show is about the pair’s fractious relationship with a liberal degree of time travel thrown in so we can revisit some of the series’ most iconic moments.

The Cursed Child was a huge success when it opened in London’s West End – although some aren’t a huge fan of the story – even winning several Laurence Olivier Awards and making its way across the pond to Broadway, where it continues to draw huge crowds. Of course, ever since it was written, though, fans have been asking, ‘will there be a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie?‘

Will there be a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie?

As of August 2022, there are no plans to make a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie. That said, there has been some interest from the Harry Potter cast and crew in making the film one day.

Daniel Radcliffe told The New York Times he wasn’t against returning to the series one day in the future. “You never want to close a door on anything, especially something that’s been so good to me,” Radcliffe said. “But I do think, at the moment, I’m definitely not at a stage where I would feel comfortable going back to it.”

“Who knows if in 10, 20 years I would feel differently about that,” he continued. “I think I’ve got a little while before I’m sort of age-appropriate for this Harry.”

Director Christopher Colombus, who made the first two family movies in the series, has said he’d be interested in directing as well. So it sounds like we could see a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child movie one day, just not anytime soon.

