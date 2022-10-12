Harry Potter star Tom Felton is open to doing another movie

Despite only being in the Harry Potter movies for a grand total of 31 minutes across eight films, Harry Potter cast member Tom Felton, 35, was an integral part of the fantasy movie series’ overarching story — and made it clear in an interview with The Independent that, if called upon, he would gladly return to the Wizarding World as his character, Draco Malfoy.

In the adventure movie series, Malfoy is a student at Hogwarts’ School of Witchcraft and Wizardry at the same time as the titular character, Harry Potter. However, Draco and Harry soon end up butting heads, with the former being part of the affluent Malfoy family who pride themselves on being “pureblood” wizards who don’t associate with people born from Muggle (non-magic) families.

The conflict between Harry and Draco, who is part of Slytherin House, starts off as a childhood rivalry, but their tense relationship becomes a lot more complex after Lord Voldemort, who is dedicated to killing Harry, returns. This is because, along with his parents, Draco becomes part of the Death Eaters, who are the most ardent followers of the Dark Lord.

With Malfoy ultimately surviving the Battle of Hogwarts and redeeming himself, some might say that there are a lot of untold stories in terms of what happened to the character after he and Harry went their separate ways.

The good news is, if a prospective Harry Potter sequel included the return of Malfoy, Felton, who has written a book about his experiences growing up on the set of Harry Potter, would be totally up for it. “I’d be lying if I said I wouldn’t consider it,” he said. “I definitely don’t miss Draco Malfoy, but I am very affectionately linked to him.”

