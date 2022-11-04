Harry Potter star fuelled MCU Wolverine rumours because he was bored

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe was once linked to the role of Wolverine in the MCU, and he ended up feeding the rumours because he was bored

Daniel Radcliffe as Abigail Fairfax in The Lost City

Published:

Harry Potter

Before Hugh Jackman confirmed he was coming back to the role of X-Men character Wolverine for the upcoming Marvel movie Deadpool 3, there was talk of Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe taking the role. Turns out, the actor got bored of the rumours so he decided to play along for a bit, which he regretted after.

Radcliffe broke into Hollywood thanks to his role in the Harry Potter movie franchise, where he played the main Harry Potter character during his formative years. Now older and with the fantasy movie franchise behind him, there’s a whole world of roles available to Radcliffe, but the superhero movie game will have to wait it seems.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Radcliffe admitted he purposefully fuelled rumours that he would become Wolverine in the MCU movie world, but later wished he had kept his mouth shut.

“With the Wolverine thing, it’s just something that I mistakenly like… I’ll be very honest and just be like, ‘That’s not a thing and that’s not happening.’ And then every so often, I’ll be bored of answering like that and I’ll be like, ‘Ha, come in and get me Marvel!’ And like, that was the dumb thing to say,” Radcliffe admitted.

“Why did I ever say that? So, then it sort of resurfaces for a bit,” he added. There’s a little reference to the rumours hidden in his new comedy movie, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and Radcliffe touched on this too, “I’m not annoyed by [the rumours] in the way that Al is annoyed by it in the movie, like at all. I don’t flip my lid every time.”

YouTube Thumbnail

While Hugh Jackman may be reprising his role from the X-Men movies, it’s unclear whether he will remain as Wolverine for Marvel’s Phase 5 and beyond. Perhaps Radcliffe will get his claws after all?

You can check out our review of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story to see if that film is any good. Or, if you fancy more wizards, here’s our list of the best Harry Potter villains.

More from The Digital Fix

Our resident Virgin River correspondent, a purveyor of dark, psychological thriller movies, and Batman-obsessed geek, Jakob's range puts Meryl Streep to shame.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.