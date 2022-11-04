Harry Potter star fuelled MCU Wolverine rumours because he was bored

Before Hugh Jackman confirmed he was coming back to the role of X-Men character Wolverine for the upcoming Marvel movie Deadpool 3, there was talk of Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe taking the role. Turns out, the actor got bored of the rumours so he decided to play along for a bit, which he regretted after.

Radcliffe broke into Hollywood thanks to his role in the Harry Potter movie franchise, where he played the main Harry Potter character during his formative years. Now older and with the fantasy movie franchise behind him, there’s a whole world of roles available to Radcliffe, but the superhero movie game will have to wait it seems.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Radcliffe admitted he purposefully fuelled rumours that he would become Wolverine in the MCU movie world, but later wished he had kept his mouth shut.

“With the Wolverine thing, it’s just something that I mistakenly like… I’ll be very honest and just be like, ‘That’s not a thing and that’s not happening.’ And then every so often, I’ll be bored of answering like that and I’ll be like, ‘Ha, come in and get me Marvel!’ And like, that was the dumb thing to say,” Radcliffe admitted.

“Why did I ever say that? So, then it sort of resurfaces for a bit,” he added. There’s a little reference to the rumours hidden in his new comedy movie, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and Radcliffe touched on this too, “I’m not annoyed by [the rumours] in the way that Al is annoyed by it in the movie, like at all. I don’t flip my lid every time.”

While Hugh Jackman may be reprising his role from the X-Men movies, it’s unclear whether he will remain as Wolverine for Marvel’s Phase 5 and beyond. Perhaps Radcliffe will get his claws after all?

You can check out our review of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story to see if that film is any good. Or, if you fancy more wizards, here’s our list of the best Harry Potter villains.