We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Robin Williams was rejected for this role for not being British

Harry Potter director, Christopher Columbus, revealled that Robin Williams wasn't cast in Harry Potter because he was American.

Harry Potter director, Christopher Columbus, reveals that Robin Williams wasn't cast in Harry Potter because he was American
Emma-Jane Betts's Avatar

Published:

Harry Potter 

There is no denying that the Harry Potter movies continue to be a cultural phenomenon. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first film in the magical franchise, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, director Christopher Columbus gifted fans with a new casting story. During an interview with Total Film, the director revealed that the late Robin Williams originally had his heart set on playing a specific Hogwarts teacher; however, he was turned down due to being American.

According to Columbus (who directed Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets), the production team had decided to use only British actors in the movies. The director clarified that this was to maintain a snippet of authenticity in the fantasy movie about England’s secret wizarding world. “That was the goal. No American actors in this film,” Columbus said.

This was bad news for Robin Williams, who wanted to take on the role of Remus Lupin – the Defence Against the Dark Arts tutor in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. “I had a conversation with Robin Williams, who wanted to play Lupin,” Columbus explained. “It was very difficult for me to say ‘It’s all British. There’s nothing I can do.'” The part of Lupin ultimately went to David Thewlis (Wonder Woman), who did a fantastic job at bringing the teacher with werewolf tendencies to life.

Despite not making the cut for the Harry Potter movies, Williams and Columbus had worked together previously. Previously, the two collaborated on the comedy movie Mrs Doubtfire, which blew critics away, winning two Golden Globe awards, and the Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling. There is no doubt that Williams would have shined as any magical tutor in Harry Potter, and it is fascinating to imagine what the films would have looked like if the beloved actor was part of them.

Emma-Jane Betts is the Guides Editor of The Digital Fix. She helps our team cover all your favorite TV shows and movies, keeps all our guides up to date, and makes sure all our lists are filled with trusty recommendations. Emma-Jane is an entertainment journalist with over four years of editorial experience; she has covered film festivals, appeared on multiple radio shows, attended press conferences held by the likes of Amazon and Disney, and is a Rotten-Tomatoes-approved film critic. She’s also worked in the film industry and in a literary agency. You’ll likely find her rewatching The Lord of the Rings or quoting obscure horror movies in her spare time.