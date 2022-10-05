Robert Pattinson forgot Harry Potter star’s name on set

There’s nothing worse than when you’re at a work event, and a random person comes up to you, chatting away like you’re old friends. The terror that grips your heart as you desperately try to remember their name. It’s awkward and, I like to think, universal. So much so that it even happened on the set of the Harry Potter movies.

Yes, that’s right, despite being one of the world’s biggest franchises – the fantasy movies have grossed over $9.6 billion at the global box office – some of the Harry Potter cast couldn’t keep each other’s names straight. Specifically, Robert Pattinson, the star of the Twilight movies, he admitted on the DVD extras for Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire that he forgot a name on set.

Not just any name, though. He forgot the name of Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, one of the main Harry Potter characters. In the DVD extra, Pattinson and Watson are in an office off the set having a conversation. In a fit of faux outrage, Watson demands that Pattinson name her something the star either wouldn’t or couldn’t do.

We like to think that Pattinson was just teasing Watson, but you can never tell with him. He’s just an odd guy. Remember when he did that interview with GQ and shared his pasta recipe with the world? We say “recipe”. It was more of a cry for help, to be honest.

Anyway, forgetting Watson’s name has done Pattinson no harm. He’s gone on to play the lead role in his very own Batman movie. They’re currently working on a sequel – imaginatively titled The Batman 2 – to the action movie, and we can’t wait to see it.

If you want to know more about the Dark Knight, check out our guide to the best Batman actors, or if you prefer the Wizarding World, we’ve got an article about the best Harry Potter villains.