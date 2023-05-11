Will we ever get a Harry Potter prequel TV series? When Warner Bros announced it was developing a Harry Potter TV series, a lot of fans wondered why the studio was wasting its time retelling the story of the Boy Who Lived.

After all, the Harry Potter movies did a sensational job adapting the books, and many fans (myself included) imagine the Harry Potter cast when they’re reading the books. To make matters worse, it’s not like there’s a shortage of Harry Potter material for Warners to adapt to TV and film.

In fact, for years, people have been clamouring for a prequel series set at Hogwarts when James Potter, Sirius Black, Lily Evans and Severus Snape were teens. So will we ever get a Harry Potter prequel TV series, or are we doomed to spend the rest of our days wishing for a fantasy series featuring our favourite Harry Potter characters that will never happen?

Will we ever get a Harry Potter prequel TV series?

There are currently no plans to make a Harry Potter prequel TV series, but that doesn’t mean that it’ll never happen. After all, I don’t think anyone expected Warner Bros to greenlight a Harry Potter TV series in April 2023 and look what ended up happening.

We imagine that as Warners looks to capitalise on the Harry Potter IP, we’ll likely see more spin-off shows and movies announced as time goes on. One of those potential spin-offs could easily be a show all about James, Sirius and the rest of the Marauders.

