Fantastic Beasts 3 star felt like she was in Star Wars during ending

Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beasts spin-off films are some of the most financially successful fantasy movies to hit the big screen. But apparently, one star felt as if they had entered into the realm of sci-fi while filming Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

In an interview with Never Was, Victoria Yates revealed that the costume for the character of Bunty Broadacre made her feel more like a Jedi than a wizard. Set in 1932 and predominantly taking place in Europe, Secrets of Dumbledore is filled with fancy hats and trench coats befitting pre-World War 2 espionage and cold weather. Yates, who was 37 weeks pregnant by the end of filming, was made to look the part, putting on a long coat that fit with the time period.

But, ironically, her historical costume for the film’s ending made her feel as if she was a part of Star Wars instead of a Harry Potter movie. “Obviously, the coat is covering quite a bit, but on top of that, they cut it on the base, so it basically kinda stretched with my bump. They also shaded it with spray paint to help hiding the baby bump, so you couldn’t see it,” she explained.

“But, yeah, I was 37 weeks by the end, which is why the costume from the scene at the end, in Bhutan was perfect, you couldn’t see anything there,” Yates continued. “I felt like I was in Star Wars in that costume. One of the good guys in a Star Wars movie.”

Obviously, a period piece detailing an upcoming war of wizards is pretty far removed from the futuristic science fiction movies of Star Wars. Still, it is a fun crossover to consider – even though it will likely never happen.

Secrets of Dumbledore is the third movie in the Fantastic Beasts series, and back in 2016, it was announced that another two sequels might be on their way. However, in April 2022, Warner Bros revealed that Fantastic Beasts 4 and 5 would depend on the success of the third movie – which, despite grossing over $401 million worldwide, is the lowest-earning film in the wizarding world franchise.

With that in mind, if the sequels do get made, Yates will likely reprise her role as Bunty Broadacre in the future. We will keep you posted as soon as we know more.