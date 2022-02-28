Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer brings war to the Wizarding World

The final and full length trailer has been released for Fantastic Beasts 3: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which is due for release on April 15. The trailer for the third spin-off from the Harry Potter series gives us our best look yet at Mads Mikkelsen’s Grindelwald.

The trailer starts with Michael Gambon’s Dumbledore looking into the pensieve, saying “Memory is everything. Without we are blind. Without it we leave the fate of our world to chance.” We then see Jude Law’s Dumbledore gripping something that could be a time-turner.

We then see Mikkelsen, who has stepped into the shoes of Grindelwald after Jamie Campbell Bower, Colin Farrell and Johnny Depp have all played the shapeshifter. He says; “Our time is close, my brothers and sisters. our war with the Muggles begins today!”

We then get our first glimpse of Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander, who was once the hero of this franchise, his voiceover says; “The world as we know it is coming undone.” Dumbledore says, in typical Dumbledore style, “If we’re to defeat him, you’ll have to trust me.”

We see Newt and the muggle Jacob (Dan Fogler) on a train, and Newt says; “Dumbledore asked me to give you something, Jacob,” and he holds up a wand. Newt’s brother Theseus (Callum Turner) says; “This is the team that’s gonna take down the most dangerous wizard in a century. Who wouldn’t like our chances?”

We see Dumbledore sitting down with his nemesis/former lover Grindelwald and saying; “What you’re doing is madness.” Grindelwald replies; “With or without you, I’ll burn down their world.” Grindelwald later says; “Do you really intend to turn your back on your own kind? It was you who said we could reshape the world.”

You can watch the trailer here;

We get a couple of shots of Ezra Miller’s Credence and Alison Sodol’s Queenie, but none of Katherine Waterston’s Tina – who was previously one of the main characters. Her role in the team seems to have been taken by Jessica Williams’ Eulalie Hicks. Right at the end of the trailer, Newt says; “We’re gonna need some help” and we finally see some glimpses of a fantastic beast or two.

While we’re waiting to find out how things pan out for Dumbledore, Grindelwald and the rest of the wizarding world, check out our rankings of the best villains and best characters in the Harry Potter series.