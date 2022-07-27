Draco Malfoy only has 31 minutes screentime in the Harry Potter movies

From the very first Harry Potter movie, Slytherin House member and later Death Eater Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton) was a major character. He quickly established himself as a direct foil to the fantasy movie‘s hero, Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), from boyish rivalries to fighting on opposite sides when Voldemort returned.

As the son of loyal Death Eater Lucius Malfoy, Draco was even tasked with killing Hogwarts headteacher Albus Dumbledore in the Half-Blood Prince, although the Deathly Hallows saw his loyalties and morality shifting away from the Dark Lord and towards Harry and his friends.

But what’s remarkable about his Harry Potter character is that despite being one of the most important Hogwarts students in the franchise behind our Big Three (Harry, Ron, and Hermione, of course) — he doesn’t even have a cumulative hour of screentime across all eight of the adventure movies. In fact, IMDB reveals that he only had a total of 31 minutes of screentime across the films in total, which have a combined runtime of 19 hours, 40 minutes.

Proportionately, that means that Felton’s screentime amounts for 2.5% of the family movies‘ combined runtime. Despite his relatively large role in the Half-Blood Prince, Felton only had eight minutes of screen-time during that film — but that’s also the largest amount of he’s had in a Harry Potter movie.

By contrast, the preceding Harry Potter film, The Order of the Phoenix, involves Felton’s shortest screen-time for a Harry Potter movie, wherein he only appears on-screen for one minute and fifteen seconds.

However, with The Mirror reporting that Felton made a total of £14 million appearing in the eight movies, it was definitely a very expensive half an hour!