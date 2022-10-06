Alan Rickman warned Harry Potter cast about doing one thing

The late Alan Rickman was an inspiration to a number of the young talent in the Harry Potter movies, with the actor playing Slytherin House Head and later Death Eater Severus Snape in the fantasy movie series. As Potions Professor at Hogwarts, Snape was known for being stern and formidable with his students — and it looks like on occasion, he had to bring out a bit of Professor Snape to keep the cast in line.

Tom Felton, who played Harry Potter character Draco Malfoy, spent a lot of time with Rickman on-set. Not only were they both Slytherins, but when Malfoy later became a Death-Eater, Snape was among the group of allies to the Dark Lord.

In his new book, Beyond the Wand, Felton shares a number of anecdotes from his time filming the adventure movies — including an awkward run-in he had with Rickman.

“I was told in no uncertain terms by Alan Rickman don’t step on my fucking cloak,” Felton recalled in the Instagram clip. “We sort of giggled and the Death Eaters and I looked at each other, we thought he was joking, but it quickly became apparent he’s wasn’t.”

He continued, “In the next take, the director was very keen for me to walk as close as I can to Alan, and we got about halfway down the Great Hall before I get the bear in mind his cloak is attached round his neck , and I nearly killed the poor man.”

“Then, he turned around and gave me a look you’d never ever want to see, but very luckily, the next take someone else stepped on his cloak, so that kind of took the heat away from me.”