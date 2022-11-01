Bryan Fuller to direct first movie, Mads Mikkelsen to star

Hot on the heels of yesterday’s announcement that Bryan Fuller is bringing a Friday the 13th prequel series to Peacock, comes the news that he is set to direct his first feature film [via Deadline]. Fuller has worked in television for years, on acclaimed TV series such as Pushing Daisies, American Gods, and on several different Star Trek series. He is reteaming with Mads Mikkelsen – the star of probably his most iconic series, Hannibal – for this new movie.

Fuller is writing and directing Dust Bunny, with production set to begin in January 2023. The film follows an eight-year-old girl who enlists the help of her mysterious neighbour (presumably Mikkelsen) to kill the monster under her bed that she believes ate her family.

“We have been huge fans of Bryan’s for years. Dust Bunny is incredibly inventive and unlike anything in the marketplace, and we are thrilled to help bring his first feature to life,” said producer Erica Lee. Fuller is no stranger to horror, of course, but it sounds as though this project may be more family-friendly than his usual fare.

Kristen Figeroid of Sierra/Affinity said; “Mads brings such a unique quality to every character he brings to life and his role in Dust Bunny will be no exception. We’re excited to be bringing a throwback to the family horror films of the 80s, a beloved genre for many.” Dark fantasy movies for kids are still going strong – with some good recent examples including A Monster Calls (2016), The House with a Clock in its Walls (2018), and Wendell and Wild (2022).

Fuller and Mikkelsen worked together on three seasons of Hannibal – which centred around the same character from movies Manhunter (1986), Silence of the Lambs (1991), Hannibal (2001), Red Dragon (2002), and Hannibal Rising (2006). Hannibal ‘the Cannibal’ Lecter was most famously played on film by Anthony Hopkins, but also by Brian Cox and Gaspard Ulliel. In the television series which ran from 2013-2015, Mikkelsen plays Lecter and Hugh Dancy plays Will Graham. Fans were gutted when it was cancelled, and will surely welcome the fact that Fuller and Mikkelsen will be reunited in this new movie.

