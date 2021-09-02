Jamie Lee Curtis recalls Halloween moment that’s the high point of her career

In 2018, Jamie Lee Curtis once again reprised her role as Laurie Strode for the horror movie Halloween. Part-reboot, part-sequel – a “requel” – the thriller movie rejuvenated the series, and Curtis considers making it her career highlight.

She revealed this during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where she recalled a very affecting moment from filming. It was a scene where Laurie’s in her pickup truck, watching Michael Myers be escorted away. Halloween 2018 serves as a direct sequel to the first, and this is meant to be Laurie finally getting some closure on those heinous events. Curtis likes to use name-tags, so she knows everyone’s names, but on that day, they all had one title.

“When I approached the set, the entire crew were standing in silent solidarity with their hands behind their backs. And everyone was wearing a name tag. And the name tag said, ‘We are Laurie Strode’,” Curtis says. “What they were saying was, ‘We are with you, Jamie, in this moment. And we know there’s nothing we can do to help you as you do this moment of work alone in a pickup truck. We believe in you, because we are you’.”

It was the last scene Curtis was due to film, just mounting all the strong emotions. The setup had her, alone in the vehicle, with 14 cameras, and the solidarity left quite the impression. “I gotta tell you, that may be the high point of my career,” she says.

Laurie and Michael return this October for Halloween Kills, directed by David Gordon Green, and the second film in the rebooted trilogy. This time around, she’s joined by the residents of Haddonfield, who come together to stop the unstoppable.

You'll be able to see what happens when Halloween Kills opens in theatres October 15.