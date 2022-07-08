Halloween Ends trailer is “dangerously close”, says Jason Blum

Jason Blum has given all of us horror movie fans something to look forward to. The founder and CEO of Blumhouse Productions has updated Michael Myers enthusiasts on when they can expect to see the fictional killer again in the highly anticipated trailer for David Gordon Green’s Halloween Ends.

Directed by David Gordon Green, Halloween Ends is the third instalment in the director’s reboot of John Carpenter’s iconic 1978 movie Halloween. The upcoming film is set to conclude Green’s trilogy and will likely see the final stand-off between the masked killer Michael Myers and his long-time victim Laurie Strode ( Jamie Lee Curtis). Footage for Halloween Ends was first teased during the Universal Panel at CinemaCon back in April 2022. However, since the event, no trailer or promotional clips have been released to the wider public, despite the film’s looming release date in October this year.

The horror community has understandably been getting pretty antsy about a Halloween Ends update. Now Blum has come forward to offer all of us a glimmer of hope regarding upcoming footage for the slasher, as well as news on Blumhouse’s upcoming adaptation of the Five Nights at Freddy videogame series.

Blum wrote to Twitter: “Some of you fans are so HARSH! It’s very scary! I hear you all on Halloween [Ends] trailer. And I hear you all on Five Nights at Freddy’s. Both projects are TOP OF MIND. We are working on both!”

Some of you fans are so HARSH! It’s very scary! I hear you all on Halloween trailer. And I hear you all on FNAF. Both projects are TOP OF MIND. We are working on both!! — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) July 7, 2022

A user jokingly responded to the Halloween Ends producer’s original post with, “Dangerously close?” This earned a speedy reply from Blum, who simply Tweeted back, “That is correct.”

That is correct — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) July 7, 2022

While no firm release window for the Halloween Ends trailer was given, Blum’s response is promising.

Considering we are only three months away from the film’s release at the time of writing, “dangerously close” probably means sometime in July. We will keep you posted as soon as we hear a firm update.

Halloween Ends is set to hit theatres on October 14, 2022.