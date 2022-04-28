Fans react to Halloween Ends CinemaCon footage

Michael Myers is gearing up for an all-new and apparently “legitimately terrifying” killing spree. During CinemaCon in Las Vegas, the first trailer for the Blumhouse horror movie Halloween Ends was screened, and judging from early fan reactions, it looks like the iconic slasher franchise’s next bloody outing won’t disappoint.

Directed by David Gordon Green, Halloween Ends is the third instalment in the director’s reboot of John Carpenter’s famous 1978 movie Halloween. In the upcoming film, it is expected that after 44 years, we will finally see the last battle between the masked killer and his long-time victim Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis). During the Universal Panel at CinemaCon, Curtis herself introduced the footage for the anticipated thriller movie. Taking to the stage, the star promised the crowd of eager horror aficionados that the conclusion to Green’s trilogy is the thing of nightmares. “Trust me; it’s going to fuck you up,” she said.

Although the last Halloween movie in Green’s trilogy, Halloween Kills, was met with a mixed reception – only holding 40% on Rotten Tomatoes – the general response to the first footage of its sequel Halloween Ends, appears to be promising.

Taking to Twitter, many viewers, just as Curtis suggested, expressed admiration for the new Halloween Ends footage. Many cited how the teaser did indeed show the final stand-off between Michael and Laurie. There was also praise for its tone, which was described as “scream-heavy and brutal.”

You can read some of the fan reactions down below:

Jamie Lee Curtis jokingly shaded the audience at #CinemaCon because they didn't give her a standing ovation. In #HalloweenEnds, Laurie Strode and Michael Myers meet for the last time: "Trust me, it's going to fuck you up," she promises. The trailer is legitimately terrifying — Rebecca Rubin (@rebeccaarubin) April 28, 2022

Huge applause for @jamieleecurtis. Presenting HALLOWEEN ENDS w/ twin-sister theatre workers (“Thank you for putting up with assholes”), she promises this is “Laurie’s last stand … Mamma’s tired. … But it’s gonna fuck you up.” Trailer is scream-heavy and brutal. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/sK46i6PSsC — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) April 27, 2022

First trailer for #HalloweenEnds uses footage from all the films to tie everything together and ends with @jamieleecurtis fighting Michael Myers for the last time. Thumbs up. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/jRZm5qIIY9 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 28, 2022

Currently, not much is known about the plot of Halloween Ends. Green has previously said that the new film will occur after a four-year time jump from Halloween Kills, which was set on Halloween night in 2018.

We know that this will be Curtis’s last time as the character Laurie. However, only time will tell if she manages to finally take down Michael with her as she exits the franchise. Stay tuned for updates.

Halloween Ends is in theatres on October 14, 2022.