Stephen King gives a surprising review to Halloween Ends

Horror maestro Stephen King has shared his unexpected review for Halloween Ends. Halloween Ends is the final instalment in the rebooted Halloween trilogy.

The movie follows on from the disappointing Halloween Kills, and promises to end the saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers, which began with John Carpenter’s classic horror movie Halloween back in 1978.

It has proved to be divisive among critics, who have derided the movie’s inconsistency with previous entries in the series, and its lack of scariness (that is, except for our own Tom Percival who inexplicably praised the movie in his Halloween Ends review). Audiences seem to be more impressed, though, and the movie scored big at the box-office in its opening weekend.

Now, Stephen King has given his verdict on Halloween Ends. The author, who knows a thing or two about horror, shared his thoughts on Twitter. King described the movie as “enjoyable”, and “character-driven”. His full post said “I enjoyed HALLOWEEN ENDS. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it’s–gasp!–surprisingly character driven.”

With King’s endorsement, many horror fans will want to give the new horror thriller movie the benefit of the doubt. King’s novels have been the inspiration for some of the best horror movies ever made. The Shining, which is adapted from King’s book, is even regarded as one of the best movies of all time.

Still, audiences will eventually make their own minds up on Halloween Ends once they see it. And, if enough people go to see the movie and if it makes enough money, the prospect of even more Halloween movies, without Laurie and Michael, could be on the horizon in the future.

That’s right – Halloween will never, ever, end. For more on Halloween Ends, check out our in-depth guide to everyone who dies in Halloween Ends.