Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway coming to Netflix, new trailer released

We knew Netflix was adding four classic Gundam movies soon, and now the streaming service has announced it’s distributing some whole new ones. Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway is coming our way at some point in the future, the first part of a multi-film saga.

During its Geeked Week event full of reveals and announcements, Netflix dropped the trailer for the Gundam animated movie. Hathaway actually carries over from 1988’s Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack, set 12 years after the events therein. It follows Hathaway Noa, and their efforts against the Earth Federation. Going by this new trailer, there’ll be enough political intrigue and mech battles to satisfy any mech anime or action movie enthusiast.

Yoshiyuki Tomino, creator of Gundam, wrote the script, and this is part one of a trilogy that covers the Hathaway’s Flash manga arc. Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway comes out in theatres June 11 in Japan, but a release date for English-speaking territories on Netflix hasn’t been given yet. The likelihood is we’ll see it a few months down the line, when it’s comfortably had its Japanese theatrical run.

We won’t be waiting long for Gundam action – Mobile Suit Gundam one through three, and Char’s Counterattack, are arriving to Netflix on June 18. Plenty of time to brush up before Hathaway takes us on another laser-sword-infused adventure.

Netflix has a live-action Gundam movie in development too, with Kong: Skull Island filmmaker Jordan Vogt-Roberts attached to direct. The first trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the service’s upcoming sequel to the ’80s cartoon, just came out too. Lots of animated fun involving classic franchises on the way!

We'll keep you informed on when you can watch Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway