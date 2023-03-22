Major Gilmore Girls mystery might finally be solved

Gilmore Girls A Year in the Life ended with a huge bombshell, as Rory revealed to Loreli that she was pregnant. The 2016 Netflix series, which acted as a revival and continuation of the original Gilmore Girls, revisits Stars Hollow and shows how Loreli (Lauren Graham) and her now-adult daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel) navigate their relationship.

With original showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino also returning, the four-episode mini-series took place over a year and was divided into seasons. Along with Graham and Biedel, Gilmore Girls cast members Kelly Bishop, Scott Patterson, Keiko Agena, Liza Weil, Milo Ventimiglia, Yanic Truesdale, and Melissa McCarthy also returned. But the father of Rory’s unborn child has remained a mystery since the drama series ended. Or so we thought.

Valerie Campbell, who claimed to be costume supervisor on the TV series, posted several now-viral TikToks making the case for Logan, Rory’s college boyfriend, being the father of her baby.

“If [the father] was Paul, she would have had the baby in ‘Fall’,” she explained. She then went on to rule out the man in the Wookiee costume, who Rory had a brief tryst with in ‘Spring,’ because it would have meant she was “about to burst” by the time she made the pregnancy revelation to Loreli.

“The only obvious choice is — you guessed it — Logan,” she explained. According to Campbell, Sherman-Palladino even said herself that the child’s parentage was “very very obvious.” But when TV Line approached her for comment, the creator remained ambiguous, saying “No comment.”

