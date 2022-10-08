Gilmore Girls’ 22nd anniversary is celebrated by Melissa McCarthy

The 22nd anniversary of everyone’s favourite autumn TV series, Gilmore Girls, has been celebrated by Melissa McCarthy. Gilmore Girls first aired over two decades ago in 2000, but its popularity has shown no sign of slowing down thanks to its availability on streaming service Netflix.

The drama series is regarded as something of a cult classic, and is especially associated with autumn and the second half of the year. The series is centred around the three titular Gilmore Girls, specifically focussing on the relationship between Lorelai Gilmore, and her daughter Rory Gilmore. It is set in the small, sleepy town of Stars Hollow in Connecticut and follows the Gilmore Girls, their growing relationships, and their challenges.

One of the most beloved aspects of the show is its supporting cast of memorable characters. This includes superhero movie star Sean Gunn as Kirk, Milo Ventimiglia as Jess, and Oscar-nominated comedy movie icon Melissa McCarthy as the talented chef Sookie.

Now, McCarthy has taken to Instagram to celebrate the anniversary in a series of nostalgia-inducing posts. Across three posts, the actor praised her co-star Lauren Graham, and shared a hilarious anecdote too.

McCarthy wrote “Happy Stars Hollow season to all those who celebrate!! How was [Gilmore Girls] 22 years ago?!”. In another post, she continued “I have no idea how [Lauren Graham] did all that dialog [sic] – she was amazing!!” Finally, she said “I remember someone (randomly) saying Yanic [Truesdale]’s French accent was terrible- we laughed so hard- he had only spoken English for like 10 months. He had ONLY spoken french his entire life. Oh, people.”

The messages are accompanied by a heart-warming selection of images from the comedy series, which show McCarthy with her co-stars. More than being a sweet reminder of the fun that the cast had on the show, McCarthy’s posts are an acknowledgement of the length of time that’s passed since Gilmore Girls began.

Most recently, the cast of the show returned to Stars Hollow with the much-maligned Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life revival mini-series. Perhaps, if they all still have as much enthusiasm for the series as McCarthy, there could be a chance at one final reunion.

