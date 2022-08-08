Josh Gad has a Ghostbusters: Afterlife cameo you’ve never noticed

Josh Gad is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. He’s appeared in Disney movies, and countless comedy series, and even starred in one of the biggest animated movies ever, Frozen. What you might not know, though, is that Gad, however, made a cameo in the most recent Ghostbusters film, and we’re willing to be you didn’t notice him.

So who does Gad play in the comedy movie? Remember the blue spectre called Muncher that Phoebe and Podcast discover eating metal at the abandoned iron works? Gad actually voiced that character, not that you’d be able to tell while watching the film.

Director Jason Reitman revealed Gad’s ghostly alter ego in an interview with IGN. “Josh and I ran into each other on the Sony lot, and I was like, ‘Hey, do you want to come voice this ghost?'” Reitman explained. “He was like, “yes,” and he literally just walked in the room. We were literally in a room at the time. He walked right in, he started doing sounds, and that is where the sound of Muncher came from.”

Muncher seems to be this new movie series version of Slimer, the unofficial mascot of the Ghostbusters who appeared in both original movies, the 2016 reboot, and the Ghostbusters animated series. Only time will tell if Gad will be getting a call to come and voice him, but we do know a sequel is in development.

Sony, the studio responsible for Ghostbusters, confirmed a sequel was in the works at CinemaCon 2022 in April, with Reitman returning to direct. If you want to know more about it, check out our Ghostbusters 4 guide.