Ghostbusters animated series coming to Netflix from Jason Reitman

When there’s something strange in your neighbourhood, who ya gonna call? Netflix, because the streaming service is reportedly working on a new animated series based on the Ghostbusters, to be produced by Jason Reitman.

Variety states that it’s relatively early days yet. Netflix is making the sci-fi series with Ghost Corps, Inc, the parent studio to the Ghostbusters franchise. So far, just Reitman and Gil Kenan are attached as executive producers, with no writers or directors to name. They’re the same team that wrote the script for last year’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, with Reitman directing. In other words, very capable hands!

Long-time fans of bustin’ ghosts might be particularly excited here because the two previous animated shows in the franchise were great. The Real Ghostbusters ran from 1985 to 1991, picking up after the comedy movies with Egon and the team continuing to try and keep all sorts of spectral menaces at bay. Then, we had Extreme Ghostbusters, a short-lived sequel with a brand new team that really should’ve invigorated everything.

Alas, it didn’t, and we’ve had a number of films (and games) pertaining to be Ghostbusters 3 since. It’s unknown where exactly this Netflix series will sit in the overall canon, but the batting average for televisual ghostbustin’ is strong.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was a success for the franchise. Boasting a younger cast, with Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace, alongside Paul Rudd, and appearances from Dan Akyroyd, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson. It was largely a retread of the 1984 action movie, for good and ill.

In any case, we’ll keep you informed on this new Ghostbusters series.