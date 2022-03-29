Matt Smith says House of the Dragon is different to Game of Thrones

House of the Dragon has the challenge of following in the huge, taloned footsteps of Game of Thrones, while also trying to branch out and become its own thing. And star Matt Smith is keen to reiterate that it will stand on its own two feet and be a different thing to its epic-sized predecessor.

Of course, this is not the first time that Smith has had to continue an established legacy and create his own spin on something that already has an extremely loyal (and critical) following. Speaking recently to ComicBook.com, former Doctor Who Smith said; “I think it’s really different to the original series, to be honest with you.”

He continued; “I mean it has to be. The original series was its own thing and it was so brilliant and sort of left a mark in a way that it would be impossible to repeat. So, I don’t know. The truth is I haven’t seen any so it’s difficult for me. Essentially it’s in the same world, it has to take on a slightly different identity. But who knows? I have no idea.”

The secrecy surrounding House of the Dragon is probably not quite as bad as it was with Doctor Who. It is based on a book, for starters, called Fire & Blood. And at least Smith doesn’t have to lie about the fact that he’s actually in it.

House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones and focuses on Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors. Emma D’Arcy and Smith play siblings who are at the centre of a dispute over power, which leads to civil war.

