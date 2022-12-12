Kit Harington teases Jon Snow Game of Thrones spin-off

The fantasy series Game of Thrones concluded with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) discovering he was a member of the Targaryen family and the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. In the end, though, Jon killed his love, Danaerys, to put a stop to her tyranny and gave up any claim to the crown.

As punishment for murdering his queen, Jon was sent back up North to rejoin The Night’s Watch, and last we saw him, he was leading the Wildlings beyond The Wall. For many, this seemed like a fitting end to Snow, who’d always preferred his brothers in black to the politics of Westeros, but in a recent interview, Harington suggested otherwise.

“I think if you asked him, he would’ve felt he got off lightly,” the actor told EW. “At the end of the show, when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded, and he wants to be. He’s done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.”

“He’s gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that,” Harington continued, “That’s interesting.”

“So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there’s always this feeling of like… I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are okay,” he finished. “He’s not okay.” We can probably presume that Jon won’t exactly be happy when we meet up with him in his upcoming TV series.

The show, currently using the working title Snow, was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter back in June. According to George RR Martin, it was Harington who pitched the idea, and the drama series is in early development.

