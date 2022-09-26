How many years did House of the Dragon jump forward? Game of Thrones told a decompressed story that patiently and slowly (until the final season) introduced characters and plots that would marinate for years before finally paying off.

The fantasy series House of the Dragon does things a little differently. Rather than set seasons over a year, it races around the timeline with all the grace of a drunk dragon smashing through a dwarven stronghold. This means years jump by between individual episodes, and the audience is left to fill in the gaps themselves.

In House of the Dragon episode 6, the TV series had its most significant jump yet, with so many years passing between the last instalment that a number of our favourite characters had to be recast. Hence, the actor looked the appropriate age. But how many years did House of the Dragon jump forward?

How many years did House of the Dragon jump forward?

Ten years have passed between House of the Dragon episodes 5 and 6. Unsurprisingly in that time, a lot has changed in the Seven Kingdoms since the last time we saw it.

What happened during the House of the Dragon time skip?

In the decade-long time skip, Rhaenyra has become a mother, giving birth to three sons – Jacaerys, Lucerys, and Joffrey Velaryon. These three boys may have the surname of Rhaenyra’s husband, but their lineage is more confused. They appear to be the sons of Harwin Strong, the commander of the city watch.

Viserys and Alicent’s children have also grown considerably, with Aegon now a strapping teenager aware of his position as the firstborn son. Alicent appears to have poisoned all of her children against their half-sister and nephews out of fear that Rhaenyra will put them to the sword to secure her inheritance.

As for Viserys himself? Well, he’s managed to cling to life but lost an arm to his mysterious wasting disease. The not-so-good king’s looking rather frail these days, and we’re guessing it won’t be long until he passes, and the Dance of Dragons begins.

Speaking of dragons across the Narrow Sea, Daemon Targaryen married the other Velaryon, Laena and had her two daughters, Baela and Rhaena.