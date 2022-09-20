House of the Dragon star spent seven months preparing for sex scene

Game of Thrones is renowned for many things; bloody violence, backstabbing and betrayals, and sexual relations. The new spin-off fantasy series House of the Dragon has already delivered plenty of these things in its first five episodes, but it took one actor a whole seven months to prepare for his first sex scene in the show.

Ser Criston Cole, is becoming a rather fascinating addition to the roster of great Game of Thrones characters. As a brilliant warrior and secret lover of Princess Rhaenyra, there’s many layers to this character, and his story will only get more intriguing as the fantasy series develops.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Fabien Frankel, the actor who plays Cole, explained how he and his co-star Milly Alcock worked closely with their director for many months to get their sex scene in House of the Dragon episode 4 just right.

“It was something we talked about over seven months. It was one of the first things I was very keen to talk about. We were incredibly fortunate that episode 4 was directed by Clare Kilner, who I think is one of the great TV directors working today,” Frankel said.

“The big thing for me was about it not feeling like another gratuitous, sweat-glistening-off-their-back sex scene, ’cause it’s just not like that. Anyone who’s ever had sex will tell you sex ain’t that beautiful. It isn’t some picturesque, amazing thing. It’s awkward, especially when you are young. There’s an uncomfortability that one has to sit in, and there’s a discovery and understanding of each other’s bodies — not to mention the practical side of the whole thing,” he added.

To be fair, you can tell a lot of care and attention went into making that scene work, so credit to the actors and the filmmakers involved. Cole’s more gentle side in that episode is perfectly juxtaposed with his more violent side in House of the Dragon episode 5, as we learn more about his character.

