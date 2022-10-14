House of the Dragon star is embarrassed by Negroni meme

At this point, everyone has seen the infamous video of House of the Dragon cast member Emma D’Arcy telling Olivia Cooke their favourite drink: a negroni, sbagliato, with prosecco in it. D’Arcy’s dulcet voice when describing their drink of choice not only caused the video to go viral — making the fantasy series actor’s already-solid fanbase even stronger — but also inspired many people to try the cocktail for themselves, as several recipes of the unique drink circulated online.

In an interview with the New York Times, D’Arcy was asked how they felt about the meme, and like any reluctant internet celebrity, their reaction was mixed (no pun intended).

“I thought it’d be quite funny to be drinking one right now, but I’m not,” they joked. “I keep thinking I should tell my mum that I’ve become a meme in the hope that she’ll be happy for me, but I’d have to explain what a meme is, and I’ve decided it’s too much effort.”

D’Arcy added, “I feel so embarrassed. Because in those interviews, when we’ve been at it for six hours, I’m honestly only trying to make Olivia laugh.” The Rhaeneyra Targaryen actor also joked that they’d also “obviously” be doing Campari’s next campaign, with Cooke adding, ‘I’d be like, ‘Ten million pounds, please!'”

my daughter gonna be mad as hell when i name her a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it pic.twitter.com/tCEFQ1fN44 — soph 🎃 (@themiIfofus) October 8, 2022

Discussing the cultural impact this simple phrase has had, Buzzfeed‘s Isha Bassi wrote. ” I have never tried this drink in my entire life, but the way Emma describes it, I would give anything to have a sip at this very moment.”

She added, “Shoutout to Emma and Olivia for blessing us with this spicy audio that will be replayed endlessly and live in my head rent-free.”

Now, if you don’t mind, I have a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it to make. You can watch TV series House of the Dragon every Sunday on HBO or Sky Atlantic or catch up via streaming services like NOW TV in the UK and HBO Max in the US.