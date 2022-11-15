House of the Dragon star is now “done” with fantasy series

All of the cast of Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon have received an enormous amount of attention. Even veteran actor Paddy Considine has achieved a new level of fame. And Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy will probably never be able to escape the ‘negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it’ for the rest of their lives. One of the younger cast-members who also garnered a lot of attention was Australian actress Milly Alcock.

After filming the epic first season of House of the Dragon, Alcock returned to her native Australia to film the second season of Tim Minchin’s Upright, which would have been a big contrast in scale. Alcock has emphasized that she’s keen to play a wide variety of roles, in different genres.

Speaking to Australian publication, the Herald Sun, Alcock says; “I’m not doing any [more] fantasy roles. I don’t want to do anything like that. I have done it and I don’t need to do it again. I am just kind of waiting for the right project. I am not in a rush to jump on something.”

Alcock continues; “I would rather work not a lot and do work that I am really proud of and passionate about. When you sign on to a project you have to get used to talking about it for six months or a year of your life, so you want to make sure you really adore it and I am waiting for that project to come along and surprise me.”

Alcock garnered praise for playing Rhaenyra Targaryen in the early episodes, before there was a time-jump and she was replaced by Emma D’Arcy. The showrunners have promised no more time-jumps after the first season.

While we wait to find out more about House of the Dragon season 2, check out our explainer on why all of the Targaryens have white hair.