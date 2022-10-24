House of the Dragon fans spot uncanny similarities to Shrek

Ogres are like onions. They have layers. And as it turns out, one of those layers may well be our new Game of Thrones spin-off fantasy series, House of the Dragon.

Although no donkey/dragon fornicating (that we know of) has occurred on the TV series, there are still a number of similarities between the Seven Kingdoms and Far Far Away. These similarities are compiled in a Twitter clip that has amassed over 4.2 million views at the time of writing.

Parallels drawn between the family movie and family-shagging drama series include the tense dinner scene — with Aemond and Lucerys facing off like Shrek and Harold in Shrek 2 and poor ol’ Harold on his deathbed in Shrek 3 — although Harold even in frog form still looked in much better shape than Viserys did by episode 8.

There were also comparable shots like castles being guarded by dragons, Dameon and Rhaenyra’s accidentally-in-love wedding, a young Aemond trying to calm a dragon like Donkey did in the animated movie and, of course, Lord Farquad being chomped by Dragon in the same way another character did in House of the Dragon’s season 1 finale.

They really did make a live action Shrek 😭 #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/Lw67iZOAoI — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) October 22, 2022

Most striking — and amusing, according to a number of Twitter users — was how Alicent Hightower’s green dress led to an unexpected but uncanny resemblance to Princess Fiona: especially with her red hair. The viral clip was posted by Twitter account Out of Context House of the Dragon, who wrote, “They really did make a live-action Shrek.”

If you want to see if there are any more Shrektastic similarities, or just want to know more about who is playing who, check out our guide to the House of the Dragon cast.