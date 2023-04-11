House of the Dragon season 2 starts filming with small first look

The official House of the Dragon account has shared a very small tease for the highly anticipated second season of the hugely successful Game of Thrones prequel spin-off. With the caption; “It’s time to return to King’s Landing” the image simply shows the back of the iron throne, which is presumably moments away from being stabbed by betrayal.

House of the Dragon season 2 will consist of only eight episodes, and see the introduction of the Starks, as well as two assassins known as Blood and Cheese, who are set to cause a stir in the Red Keep. We know that most of the cast from season one will be back, unless they’ve been aged up (so no more Milly Alcock, for example) or they’ve come down with an unfortunate case of being dead (RIP Paddy Considine).

We don’t yet know who will play the ancestors to Rob, Sansa, Arya, Bran, Jon Snow and the rest of the Starks. We also don’t know who will have the pivotal roles of Blood and Cheese, but we will keep our ears to the ground to find out who is joining the House of the Dragon cast.

Filming locations for the second season of House of the Dragon are mainly going to be in England and Spain, with probably less locations than the first season due to less episodes. The first season used Leavesdon Studios, which is the location of the Warner Bros Harry Potter Tour, just outside London. The Spanish locations used in the first season included Castillo de La Calahorra in Granada, Plaza de Santa Maria in Caceres, and the Santa Clotilde Gardens in Lloret de Mar.

We don’t yet know the House of the Dragon season 2 release date, but halfway through 2024 seems like the earliest possible time we could expect it. While we wait to find out, check out our guide to the curse of the iron throne.