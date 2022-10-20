House of the Dragon season 2 will explore Daemon and Rhaenyra marriage

House of the Dragon season 1 is coming to an end, but we’re already getting hints about what House of the Dragon season 2 will involve. The Targaryen family is at the very centre of the fantasy series (in fact, that title even refers to them and their penchant for dragon companions), and two of the most important family members are Daemon Targaryen and Rhaenyra Targaryen, who are uncle and niece.

Oh, and they’re also romantically involved too, and are married. So, Daemon is both Rhaenyra’s uncle and husband. But, no one will be surprised to hear that because there’s nothing new about incest in the world of Westeros, especially when it comes to the Targaryens.

So far, the prequel drama series has explored their relationship as they’ve grown from close family to very close family. Alongside this, it has taken a look at Daemon’s ambitions, Rhaenyra’s ambitions, and their relationships with those around them too.

Now, speaking to THR Sara Hess, one of the lead writers on House of the Dragon, has teased that season 2 is going to do a deep dive into the complexities of the pair’s relationship. Hess said: “We will see a different side of [Daemon in the season one finale]. And right now, we’re writing season two and figuring out, what is the nature of his relationship with Rhaenyra? There are many interpretations [in George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood] to that.”

So, that sounds like Daemon and Rhaenyra’s relationship could go anywhere in House of the Dragon season 2. Of course, fans of Westeros are more than used to complex, unexpected relationships, but Hess’s comments make it sounds as if this could be re-defining what we’ve seen on-screen so far.

Of course, the complexity and “nature” of their relationship will also depend on the machinations around them. For example, if we see Rhaenyra rekindle her relationship with Alicent Hightower, that could shake things up in a big, big way. Whatever happens in House of the Dragon season 2, it’s bound to be full of surprises.