House of the Dragon season 2 won’t arrive before 2024, says HBO

HBO Max chief Casey Bloys provided some crucial updates on House of the Dragon season 2 during a new interview with Vulture — namely, the rough timeframe where we can expect the hit fantasy series to return.

“We’re just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns,” he said. “It’s not to be coy or secretive, but you don’t want to say it’s going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it.” He added, “Don’t expect it in ’23, but I think sometime in ’24.”

House of the Dragon, which focusses on warring factions within the Targaryen family, is part of the rich history of Westeros as written by the Game of Thrones novel series author, George RR Martin. The events in House of the Dragon, which is rooted in Rhaenrya Targaryen‘s battle for the Iron Throne opposite her half-brother Aegon II Targaryen, predate what happens in the main Game of Thrones TV series, with season 1 setting the scene for the infamous Dance of the Dragons civil war to take place in season 2.

By smashing viewing figures and breaking streaming records worldwide, House of the Dragon has undeniably boosted HBO in a huge way, with Bloys saying, “I can’t overstate how important it is to have a giant tentpole like this. Because it not only brings a lot of people in, those people then watch a lot of other things, and not just other HBO shows but library shows like Friends or Big Bang Theory and the Warner Bros. movie library. We’re trying to make people addicts, who love our product and can’t get enough of it.” He added, “Basically any metric you look at has been very positively impacted.”

House of the Dragon isn’t the only Game of Thrones spin-off in the pipeline: other spin-offs, including one centering on Jon Snow, have been heavily rumoured to have been floating around in the past. In terms of whether any other spin-offs will see the light of day, Bloys said, “I think probably the next thing would be season two. I try not to comment too much on development, so there’s not a whole lot to say, other than when we find the story that George is happy with and we’re happy with, we’ll move forward.”

