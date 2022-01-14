House of the Dragon shouldn’t “recreate” Game of Thrones, says Peter Dinklage

The highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is set to drop on HBO in 2022. In preparation for the upcoming release, Peter Dinklage, who starred in all eight seasons of Game of Thrones, has offered some words of wisdom to the next chapter in the fantasy franchise – be original.

Game of Thrones, despite its controversial ending, is considered one of the best TV series of all time and has acquired a massive fan base over the years. Dinklage played Tyrion Lannister in the show and was a fan favourite right until the story’s bitter end. While promoting his new musical Cyrano, Dinklage discussed his thoughts on House of the Dragon with The Independent. Ultimately the star revealed that he was excited to see Westeros again. However, he also shared some of his apprehension for the new series.

“I think the trick is not to try to recreate Thrones. If you try to recreate it, that feels like a money grab,” Dinklage explained. “With a lot of sequels, the reason for them is that the first one made a lot of money, which is why they aren’t as strong. But I am excited to watch the House of the Dragon, purely as a viewer, not knowing what will happen next.”

Dinklage’s Game of Thrones co-star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jamie Lannister in the series, also expressed concern for House of the Dragon’s ability to stand on its own in October 2021. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the star explained how he hopes “the success of Game of Thrones won’t get in the way for people when they experience this new show.”

Only time will tell if Dinklage’s concerns come to fruition. However, it is difficult to recreate something as powerful as Thrones, and with its own creative team leading this upcoming instalment, we are optimistic that House of the Dragon won’t copy its predecessor, and instead bring us a fresh new story.

Currently, there is no firm release date for House of the Dragon – however, the fantasy show will be hitting HBO sometime in 2022. Stay tuned for updates. While we wait on news, here is our list of the best fantasy movies of all time.