House of the Dragon star was sent a lot of Negroni because of the meme

I don’t know about you, but Emma D’Arcy saying “negroni sbagliato” drastically altered my brain chemistry, beverage choices, and the general course of my life. The drink went viral after a conversation between D’Arcy and their House of the Dragon co-star, Olivia Cooke, went viral. Nearly a year on from the iconic meme, the Game of Thrones spin-off star explained how, after revealing their drink of choice, they got a lot more than they bargained for.

“I got sent a lot and you know, it makes a lovely gift,” the fantasy series star explained in a Hollywood Reporter roundtable. “But there was a period where I was desperate for a lager.” D’Arcy joined the House of the Dragon cast for the latter half of season 1 as Rhaenyra Targaryen — a role that led to them winning a Golden Globe.

But despite playing a character on one of the most high-profile TV series in the world, D’Arcy said that they’ve been able to maintain a degree of anonymity.

“That wig is a blessing,” they said. “People don’t recognize me, so my day-to-day is broadly unchanged, which I feel very grateful for, not least because, and maybe this is also a question, I feel that the ability to observe others and not be the observed is so fundamentally important to our job. I guess I’ve just really worried about that.”

